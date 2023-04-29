Iran bags silver medal at Asian U23 para-canoeing

Darioush Mohammadi and Alireza Khamseh won the 500m 2x kayak silver medal on the fourth day of the 2023 U-23 Asian championships in Uzbekistan.

Previously, Elnaz Shafieian and Tania Kargarpour won the 500m 2x kayak gold medal, and Shahla Behrouzi Rad snatched the 500m KL3 gold medal.

Other Iranian representatives, Taranom Akbarzadeh and Maedeh Shoorgashti bagged 1000m 1x and 500m 1x kayak silver medals respectively.

Paracanoe is canoeing for athletes with a range of physical disabilities. The Paralympic version of the sport is governed by the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

