  1. Sports
Apr 26, 2023, 12:15 PM

Iran U23 kayakers bag colorful Asian paracanoe medals

Iran U23 kayakers bag colorful Asian paracanoe medals

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Iranian kayakers won two gold and two silver medals on Wednesday in the 2023 U-23 Asian championships underway in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Iranian athletes won 2 gold and 2 silver medals in different categories on the first day of the 2023 U-23 Asian championships in Uzbekistan.

Elnaz Shafieian and Tania Kargarpour won the 500m 2x kayak gold medal, and Shahla Behrouzi Rad snatched the 500m KL3 gold medal.

Other Iranian representatives, Taranom Akbarzadeh and Maedeh Shoorgashti bagged 1000m 1x and 500m 1x kayak’s silver respectively.

Paracanoe is canoeing for athletes with a range of physical disabilities. The Paralympic version of the sport is governed by the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

AMK/5763830

News Code 199936

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News