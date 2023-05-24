West trying to curtail other states' coop. with Russia: Putin

Vladimir Putin made the remarks at plenary session of Eurasian Economic Forum dedicated to the subject of Eurasian integration in a multipolar world.

"Fundamental changes are taking place on the global stage, more and more states are adhering to their own independent development," he said, Sputnik reported.

Putin added that all those who advocate unipolarity shoot themselves in the foot and are forced to obey the dictates.

"Moscow always conscientiously approaches interaction with other countries, strictly fulfills its obligations," he continued.

According to the Russian president "Cardinal changes are taking place in the international financial sphere and Russia manages not only to adapt, but also to become a leader in this area."

The Eurasian Economic Union includes Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia with Moscow chairing this year. Putin believes that Eurasian Economic Union is destined to become a key component of the new multipolar world.

