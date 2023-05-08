Kyiv not just sponsor, but organizer of terrorism: Kremlin

Dmitry Peskov was commenting on the corresponding statement of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov, TASS reported.

"This is a truly monstrous statement. This statement, and what Mr Budanov said, is a direct confirmation that the Kyiv regime is not just sponsoring terrorist activity but is an immediate organizer of this activity. This statement gives another very important characteristic of the Kyiv regime," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Monday.

Moscow will closely monitor the reaction of the West to the statements of the Ukrainian authorities about their readiness to "kill Russians around the world": such words should be condemned, Peskov told.

"Today we will closely monitor the reaction of European capitals, as well as Washington - especially Washington - because it is very difficult to imagine that such terrorist statements from Kyiv can remain without condemnation. Therefore, today we will wait for these condemnations," the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, statements by the Ukrainian authorities about their readiness to "kill Russians around the world" once again confirm that the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a special military operation was correct.

"This statement by Mr Budanov once again confirms the correctness of President Putin's decision to launch a special military operation," Peskov stressed.

He added that the special services of the Russian Federation will take into account the statements of the Ukrainian authorities about their readiness to "kill Russians around the world" and will take all necessary measures.

"We strongly condemn such statements. We have special services that will do everything they must amid such statements. No one should have any doubts about this," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

