Ukraine's Zelensky rejects Pope's offer of mediation

Zelensky spoke to Italian media during a trip to Rome on Saturday where he met with the Catholic pontiff and senior Italian officials. The pope has repeatedly offered his help in mediating between Kyiv and Moscow, Sputnik reported.

The Ukrainian President has rejected Pope Francis' offer of mediation in the conflict with Russia, saying he has nothing to talk about with President Vladimir Putin.

The pontiff welcomed Zelensky to the Vatican and received him privately in the Paul VI Audience Hall. A source at the Holy See told RIA Novosti that the meeting had been agreed at the last moment.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbas republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize. After that, Western countries imposed harsh sanctions against Russia.

AMK/PR

