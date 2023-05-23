Iran develops relations with Indonesia despite sanctions

Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a meeting with Speaker of the People’s Representative Council of Indonesia Puan Maharani on Tuesday where he emphasized the need to improve Tehran-Jakarta relations.

Appreciating Indonesia's positions in supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and Afghanistan, Raeisi considered the development of relations in line with the interests of the two countries, the people of the region and Muslims.

Referring to the talks and documents signed with the Indonesian authorities, Raisei announced the development of relations between the two countries in the fields of energy, medicine, science and technology.

He also stressed that there is no obstacle in the way of the development of relations between the two countries.

Puan Maharani, for her part, announced the support of the parliament of her country for the agreements reached during the Iranian delegation's visit and stated, "I am sure that the relations between the two countries will develop not only in the political field, but also in the economic and medical fields, especially pharmaceutical production."

SKH/President.ir