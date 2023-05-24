  1. Economy
May 24, 2023, 11:15 AM

Iran stresses boosting trade ties with ASEAN states

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari says that developing trade relations with ASEAN member countries is highly important in the economic diplomacy of the current Iranian government.

Considering the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Indonesia (which is a state in the ASEAN region) important, Safari stressed, "As the most populous Muslim country, Indonesia has a special place in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Safari, who had traveled to Jakarta earlier in order to organize the President's visit, met with different Indonesian officials in recent days.

Referring to the 11 cooperation documents signed between Iran and Indonesia during this visit, the senior Iranian diplomat called for the implementation of the documents completely and accurately.

Describing the bilateral economic opportunities between Tehran and Jakarta as favorable, Safari cited "We are trying to increase the volume of commercial exchanges between Iran and Indonesia to an acceptable level."

