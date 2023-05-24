US State Dept reacts to Tehran-Jakarta trade agreements

High-ranking Indonesian and Iranian officials have signed 11 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to develop economic and political interactions between the two countries.

The agreements consist of deals on preferential trade, visa waiver, cultural exchanges, cooperation on supervising the production of pharmaceutical products, collaborations in scientific, technological, and innovative arenas, and bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sectors.

The documents and MoUs were inked in the presence of the presidents of Indonesia and Iran and senior ministers from the two countries.

Matthew Miller went on to repeat his baseless claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran and in response to the economic agreements between Tehran-Jakarta at a briefing on Tuesday said that Iran should not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

The US continues to impose sanctions against Iran, he said, while adding that diplomacy is the best way to reach a solution on nuclear issues.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kana’ani said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program was seriously damaged when the US withdrew from it.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

