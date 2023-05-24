  1. Politics
Iran seeks economic integration, multilateralism: Raeisi

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Upon arriving home from a two-day visit to Indonesia, the president of Iran said his government and Iran's foreign policy is economic integration and multilateralism.

On Wednesday night, after returning from a 2-day trip to Indonesia, President Ebrahim Raeisi told reporters at Tehran Mehrabad Airport that, "Our relationship with different countries is based on regionalism and neighborhood policy."

The President continued, "He considered the economies of Tehran and Jakarta to be complementary to each other, adding "The trip to the most populous Muslim country in the world, which has a special and privileged position in the region and also in the ASEAN, had different aspects."

Raeisi recalled that "During this trip, 11 documents for cooperation were signed in economic, commercial, cultural and energy fields."

