'Sampo' to vie at DeadCenter Film Festival

Directed by Marziyeh Riahi, produced by Hossein Kakavand, and written by Marjan Riahi, the Iranian short piece will participate at the 23rd Annual deadCenter Film Festival.

Linda Kiyani, Maryam Boobani, Hilda Kordbache, and Hanan Azizi are among the cast members of the film.

The 23rd Annual deadCenter Film Festival will be held on June 8-11, 2023 in Oklahoma, US and its winners will be presented to the Oscar Academy in the categories of Best Short Film and Best Short Animation.

DeadCenter is Oklahoma's largest film festival and welcomes 20,000-plus film enthusiasts and industry professionals every June.

