May 17, 2023, 8:00 PM

Intl. ISAAR Festival to host artworks from 30 states

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Some 30 countries are to take part at the First International ISAAR Festival (film and screenplay) which is slated to kick off in Iran on May 19.

As many as 1,270 works of art have been submitted to the secretariate of the festival, the head of the Martyrs Foundation in Khorasan Razavi said on Wednesday.

Mehdi Hassanzadeh also said that some 219 artworks are screenplays while the remaining figure is short films, video clips, animations, dramas and documentaries.

Films from Lebanon, the US, Yemen, Pakistan, India, Iraq, Algeria, France, Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Italy, Syria, Malaysia, Spain and Iran are to be screened during the festival.

Mashhad City in the northeastern province of Iran is slated to host the festival on May 19-24.

