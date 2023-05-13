5 Palestinians killed, injured by Zionist forces in WB

Issuing a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry announced that two Palestinians were martyred by Zionist troops in the Balata Camp.

The 32-year-old and 19-year-old Palestinians were killed after being shot in the head by the Israeli regime's forces.

Three other Palestinians were injured during the Zionists' attack, according to the statement.

The Zionist regime has martyred 33 Palestinians, including several women and children, during the last four days of war with the Palestinian Resistance forces in the Gaza Strip.

