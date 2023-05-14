Anti-Netanyahu protests continue for 19th straight week

The rallies were held on Saturday in Tel Aviv and other cities throughout the occupied territories.

"If life is still going on, it means that we are going to keep the protests and we are going to do whatever we are doing every other week...," a protester was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Through the overhaul plan, Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to give his extremist cabinet more control over the makeup of the regime's Supreme Court, which would render it almost incapable of overruling Israeli politicians' decisions.

Proponents of the plan say the changes would strike a balance between the power that is wielded by the Israeli regime's cabinet and the court. Detractors, however, denounce the so-called overhaul as a scheme aimed at handing unchecked power to the extremist ministers.

The demonstrations have been going on since January, when the Israeli regime's cabinet announced its decision to push ahead with the plan.

The weekly protests have continued unabated even after Netanyahu announced a "pause" on March 27 to allow for more talks on the plan, which was moving through the regime's parliament.

The protests have already spread to all social strata across the occupied territories. Thousands of officers in reserve units of the regime's military have said they will refuse to report for duty, while high-tech business leaders and the security establishment have also come out against the proposed plan.

Protests against the overhaul plan come against the backdrop of overall public dissatisfaction with the Israeli cabinet's performance.

