Netanyahu trying to find way out of Israeli internal impasse

His speech is taking place on occasion of the 7th martyrdom anniversary of Mustafa Badreddine, one of the commanders of Hezbollah movement.

At the beginning of his speech, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah saluted Palestinian people and offered condolences to Islamic Jihad resistance movement over martyrdom of its commanders in the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He pointed to the role of Mustafa Badreddine in the resistance movement, saying that Seyyed Mustafa Badreddine (Zulfiqar) attained all honorable medals a resistance fighter could get.

"Seyyed Zulfiqar had a deep knowledge, strategic mind and was an insightful commander. Seyyed Zulfiqar, who called for the “unified banner”, manifests unity of the Axis of Resistance," he added.

Referring to the recent aggression of the Zionist regime against the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah chief said, "We all know that Netanyahu is the one who initiated this aggression by assassinating the three Islamic Jihad commanders."

"Netanyahu’s motives behind the aggression were clear as he was trying to restrore deterrence and to find a way out of the Israeli internal impasse," Nasrallah noted. "Netanyahu failed to keep other Palestinian factions away from the battle in Gaza."

Nasrallah also praised the calmful performance of the Islamic Jihad, saying that the resistance stance was united through the Joint Operations Room of the Resistance Factions.

"The Islamic Jihad acted wisely in a way that confused the Israeli enemy," the Hezbollah leader said. "Operations to assassinate commanders haven’t weaken the resistance groups throughout long years."

The Hezbollah chief went on to say that the resistance in Gaza in powerful position, thanks to unity between the Palestinian factions.

"We are in continous contact with Palestinian resistance. We are monitoring developments in Gaza, we won’t hesitate to assume our duties," he highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah called the Arab League's invitation to President Bashar Al-Assad an important step, saying that Syria has neither changed its stance nor its strategy.

"Lebanon is called to restore ties with Syria, what are we waiting for?, he said, adding that restoring ties with Syria serves Lebanon’s national interest.

