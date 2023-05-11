  1. Politics
May 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

IRGC plays biggest role in fight against terrorism: Iran FM

IRGC plays biggest role in fight against terrorism: Iran FM

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The IRGC is a sovereign body that is responsible for guarding national and border security and plays the biggest role in the fight against terrorism in the region, the Iranian Foreign Minister told his Irish counterpart.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin. on Thursday to discuss the various fields of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Ireland. The two top diplomats also emphasized the need to take advantage of the available opportunities and potentials in line with the interests of the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian's poiting to the blacklisting of the IRGC by the Swedish parliament yesterday saying that the action was instigated by the terrorist anti-Iran elements.

Irish foreign minister, for his part, said that Ireland has been never interested in judging wrongly about the IRGC which is a state body. "We are aware of Iran's role in the fight against terrorism," Martin added.

He expressed satisfaction with Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and efforts to get the sanctions lifted, saying that Dublin welcomes that process.

 Appreciating the humanitarian decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to release an Irish national, he emphasized his country's willingness to cooperate with Tehran.

He also invited the Iranian foreign minister to visit Ireland and also expressed hope to visit Tehran in the near future.

MNA

News Code 200618
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News