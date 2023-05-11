IRGC plays biggest role in fight against terrorism: Iran FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a telephone conversation with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin. on Thursday to discuss the various fields of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Ireland. The two top diplomats also emphasized the need to take advantage of the available opportunities and potentials in line with the interests of the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian's poiting to the blacklisting of the IRGC by the Swedish parliament yesterday saying that the action was instigated by the terrorist anti-Iran elements.

Irish foreign minister, for his part, said that Ireland has been never interested in judging wrongly about the IRGC which is a state body. "We are aware of Iran's role in the fight against terrorism," Martin added.

He expressed satisfaction with Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and efforts to get the sanctions lifted, saying that Dublin welcomes that process.

Appreciating the humanitarian decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to release an Irish national, he emphasized his country's willingness to cooperate with Tehran.

He also invited the Iranian foreign minister to visit Ireland and also expressed hope to visit Tehran in the near future.

MNA