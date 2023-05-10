  1. Politics
May 10, 2023, 3:40 PM

Iran FM conveys Raeisi's messages to Turkish president

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – In a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that he is bearing President Raeisi's messages to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following his separate meetings with Syrian and Russian foreign ministers, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The meeting of Iranian and Turkish delegations took place on the sidelines of a quadrilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey in Moscow.

The meeting was held to discuss the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria.

In this meeting, the Iranian top diplomat wished Tukey to hold a successful election.

Amir-Abdollahian also added he is bearing President Raeisi's messages to Erdoğan.

He also said that the Islamic Republic received Turkey's clear message for a political solution in Syria in the quadrilateral meeting.

Emphasizing the expansion of bilateral relations, the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey assessed the Moscow quadrilateral meeting as positive.

