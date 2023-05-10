Iran, Russia FMs discuss financial ties, north-south corridor

Amir-Abdollahian and Lavrov held the meeting after the quadrilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Syria, and Turkey in the Russian capital on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the ways to fully expand the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, especially in the economic and trade fields, were discussed. The two foreign ministers positively evaluated the growing trend of relations between the two countries, a readout of the meeting by the Iranian foreign ministry further added.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that efforts should be made to move the developing relations between the two countries faster in the right direction.

Expressing his happiness with the close cooperation between the two countries in relation to the political settlement of the Syrian issue, the top Iranian diplomat assessed the holding of a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers (Iran, Russia, Syria and Turkey) in Moscow to discuss Syria as a positive result of that cooperation. He also thanked Russia for the good holding of the Syria meetings.

In the meeting, Sergey Lavrov described the holding of the joint Iran-Russia commission for economic cooperation in Tehran as an important event in deepening the relations between the two countries and also expressed hope that the Islamic Republic of Iran's commercial and economic sectors will participate in the "Economic Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Islamic World" conference which is going to be held in the Russian city of Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation.

The foreign ministers of the two countries considered the North-South Corridor and financial and banking cooperation as important factors in the development of economic and commercial cooperation and deepening the relations between the two countries and emphasized the need to facilitate the activities of the private sectors in the two countries and facilitate travels for the Iranian and Russian citizens.

KI/FNA14020220000905