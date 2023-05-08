Iran, Burkina Faso ministers stress developing cooperation

"Iran is trying to develop diplomatic relations in the political and economic fields with African countries, and therefore the interaction with Burkina Faso is important for us from various perspectives," Iranian Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Seyyed Sowlat Mortazavi stated.

Considering Burkina Faso as an important country, the Iranian minister said that Tehran is ready to prepare a draft text of cooperation between the two countries in order to expand cooperation and joint interactions between Iran and Burkina Faso in the near future.

Poda, for his part, hailed the current relations between Tehran and Ouagadougou and said his country is willing to develop cooperation with Iran in various fields.

The two ministers also discussed several other issues during the meeting including cooperation in the fields of oil, education, and transportation.

