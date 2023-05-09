Iran, Burkina Faso stress expansion of cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held talks with Burkina Faso's Minister of Industrial Development, Trade, Handicrafts and Small and Medium Enterprises Serge Gnaniodem Poda.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to use opportunities to increase cooperation, referring to the policy of President Raeisi's administration to develop relations with African countries.

Burkina Faso's minister, for his part, praised the progress and development of the Islamic Republic of Iran despite the sanctions, saying that there are many opportunities and fields for cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed hope that the two countries will witness the expansion of cooperation in future.

MNA/FNA14020218001017