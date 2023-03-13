Iran donates 200,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to Burkina Faso

Bahram Einollahi made the remarks in a meeting with Robert Kargougou, Minister of Health of Burkina Faso, on Monday in Tehran.

"At the request of the Minister of Health of the country, we will donate 200,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the country, and if they need more than this number, we are ready to give more," Einollahi said.

The Iranian minister also said that 6 different types of covid vaccines were locally produced in Iran during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that after meeting the domestic needs for vaccines, Tehran is ready to export the vaccines to other countries.

"Burkina Faso is a friendly and companionable country and it is necessary that this friendship and communication be put into practice in the form of bilateral agreements and cooperation in all fields," Einollahi added.

He also noted that Iran has become self-sufficient in the medical field despite being under cruel sanctions, adding that lots of foreigners come to receive medial treatment in different fields.

Robert Kargougou, for his part, said that he had become familiar with capabilities in the medical sector during his visits to pharmaceutical companies and medical centers in Iran, adding "We are ready for any kind of cooperation with Iran and our request is to benefit from the transfer of Iran's experiences in addition to exporting medicine, medical equipment and vaccines."

