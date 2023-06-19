Bolstering ties with African countries on Iran's agenda

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the deputy foreign minister of Burkina Faso Issa Borro late on Saturday.

Referring to the recent developments in Iran and Burkina Faso’s ties and exchanging delegations, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has put the development of ties with African countries on its agenda.

Welcoming the developing and boosting issues of mutual interest, the Iranian top diplomat considered the joint comprehensive cooperation commission between the two countries in the near future as a good opportunity to regulate relations in all economic, trade, scientific, and educational fields.

Issa Borro, for his part, stressed his country's political will to expand ties with Iran in various fields, especially in the areas of economy.

He also added that Ouagadougou intends to reopen an embassy in Tehran.

Pointing to the engineering capabilities and advances in Iran besides the existing good-wills between the two countries, he underlined that the necessary grounds are provided for deepening and expanding relations in all fields between Iran and Burkina Faso.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Borro is visiting Tehran to review the ways of developing cooperation with Iran and consulting with the Iranian authorities.

