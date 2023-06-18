Expanding ties with Burkina Faso on Iran's agenda

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with the deputy foreign minister of Burkina Faso Issa Borro on Saturday.

Welcoming the opening of the Iranian embassy in Burkina Faso, Bagheri Kani considered the joint comprehensive cooperation commission between the two countries as a suitable mechanism to pursue common programs and issues of mutual interest.

Issa Borro, for his part, stressed his country's political will to expand political, economic, and cultural relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also added that Ouagadougou intends to open an embassy in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Borro is visiting Tehran to review the ways of developing cooperation with Iran and consulting with the Iranian authorities.

