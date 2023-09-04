Iran, Burkina Faso discuss energy, vocational training

Burkinabe foreign minister, Olivia Rouamba, who is on a visit to Tehran, held talks with Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Solat Mortazavi on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues to further bolster mutual cooperation in the technical and industrial fields, technical and engineering services, energy, vocational training, infrastructure projects, chemical products, iron and steel as well as social support.

One of the most important and unalterable strategies of the Islamic Republic of Iran is establishing constructive interactions with neighboring countries and Africa, Mortazavi noted.

The Iranian president's recent trip to Africa bears testimony to Iran's approach, he further noted.

Joint commissions between Iran and Burkina Faso has been established, the minister announced.

As many as 20 drafts were prepared today, he said, adding that the drafts are to be converted into agreements at a summit which is scheduled to be held in Burkino Faso in October.

