Police seize over 1 ton of narcotics in S Iran

Brigadier General Doustali Jalilian said on Saturday that the police forces in the southeastern province could identify an armed drug-trafficking gang in the province who were trying to transfer a big shipment of illicit drugs from Zabol, Khash, Iranshahr, and Saravan counties into the central parts of the country.

During the operation, 8 smugglers were detained and a total of 1 ton and 30 kg of narcotics were seized from the smugglers, he further noted.

Police also confiscated 7 cars that had been used by the smugglers.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

