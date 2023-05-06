  1. Iran
May 6, 2023, 11:00 PM

Police seize over 1 ton of narcotics in S Iran

Police seize over 1 ton of narcotics in S Iran

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province has said that over 1 ton of narcotics have been seized in the province.

Brigadier General Doustali Jalilian said on Saturday that the police forces in the southeastern province could identify an armed drug-trafficking gang in the province who were trying to transfer a big shipment of illicit drugs from Zabol, Khash, Iranshahr, and Saravan counties into the central parts of the country.

During the operation, 8 smugglers were detained and a total of 1 ton and 30 kg of narcotics were seized from the smugglers, he further noted.

Police also confiscated 7 cars that had been used by the smugglers.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

AMK/IRN85102686

News Code 200339

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News