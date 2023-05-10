Iran executes largest cocaine distribution cartel kingpin

“The death sentence of three members of the Panjak gang, the largest cocaine distribution cartel, which was one of the main drug cartels in the country, was carried out this morning after legal procedures,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.

“Six members of the gang were arrested in 2014,” Mizan said, adding that at the time of arrest, one kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, opium and methamphetamine were confiscated from the members of this gang.

The kingpin of the gang, who was 32 years old at the time of his arrest, was detained after holding a party on the occasion of gaining billions of rials of illegal profit.

Panjak gang was destroyed by the efforts of the country's anti-narcotics police in 2014.

Drug trafficking presents a major challenge for Iran, particularly due to its 900 km eastern border with Afghanistan, the largest producer of opium in the world.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades. Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

