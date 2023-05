Iran volleyball squad named for 2023 VNL

Team Melli will start the 2023 campaign with a match against Japan, slated for June 6 in Week 1.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League will be the fifth edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The competition will be held from June 6 to July 23, 2023, and the final round will take place in Ergo Arena, Gdansk, Poland.

Iran squad:

Mohammad Mousavi, Milad Ebadipour, Mehdi Jelveh, Amirreza Sarlak, Mohammad Fallah, Esmaeil Mosafer, Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Mohammadreza Moazzen, Amin Esmaeilnejhad, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Ali Ramezani, Mohammadjavad Manavinejad, Aliasghar Mojarad, Ali Hajipour, Meysam Salehi, Mohammadtaher Vadi, Pouria Hossein Khanzadeh, Shahrooz Homayounfar Manesh, Arman Salehi, Armin Afshinfar, Bardia Saadat, Javad Karimi, Fazel Pezhouman, Mohammad Valizadeh, Amirmohammad Golzadeh, Mobin Nasri, Morteza Sharifi, Mehrab Maleki Sorkhi, Ehsan Daneshdoost, Masoud Gholami

MNA/TT