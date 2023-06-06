  1. Sports
Jun 6, 2023, 3:53 PM

Iran begin VNL 2023 with defat against Japan

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – Iran lost to Japan in three straight sets at the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) opener on Tuesday.

The national Iranian men's volleyball team suffered a heavy loss against Japan in the first week of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL), which was held in Japan's Nagoya on Tuesday.

Iran lost to Japan in three straight sets (25-16; 25-22;25-19).

The Iranian players will take on Poland on Thursday, followed by their matches against China on Saturday, and Slovenia on Sunday, respectively, according to the timetable of the matches.

Before today's match, the Iran volleyball team ranked number 10 on the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Ranking.

