Iran volleybal lose 2nd friendly versus Turkey

Led by Iranian coach Behrouz Ataei, the Iranian national men's volleyball team played a second friendly match against the national team of Turkey on Saturday and they narrowly lost today's match.

The Iranian team, which have been holding their overseas camp at the Turkish national volleyball team camp in Istanbul since Wednesday, May 18, today (Saturday, May 20) faced the Turkish national team in its second friendly and preparatory match in 2023.

Behrouz Ataei's players won the first set of today's match with a score of 25-19, but in the second set, Turkish players won with a score of 28-30 to make it clear that the match will not end in usual three sets.

Iran's national volleyball team defeated its opponents 25-20 in the third set and lost the result to the Turkish team in the fourth set with a score of 29-27 so the fate of match to had to be decided in the fifth set.

In the fifth set, the Iranian national team lost to the opponent with a score of 16-14, so that after the victory against Turkey yesterday, this time they experienced their first defeat in the preparation matches.

The overseas camp of Iran's national volleyball team in Turkey will end tomorrow (Sunday, May 21st) and the Iranian men's volleyball team will enter Iran through Imam Khomeini Airport on the morning of Monday, on May 22, to prepare themselves for the first week of the Nations League, which starts on June 6 in Japan.

Yesterday (Friday, May 19), Iran's national volleyball team defeated Turkey 3-1 in the first friendly match.

