Esmaeilnezhad has an outstanding performance during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) with Team Melli.

His show at the VNL drew attention from multiple foreign clubs, and finally, Esmaeilnezhad chose to play in the Italian Serie A1 Volleyball League with Calzedonia Verona.

Calzedonia Verona is a professional volleyball team based in Verona, Italy.

The club plays in Serie A1 of the Italian Volleyball League.

