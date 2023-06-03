Iran, France to play friendly volleyball match

The friendly match will be held as part of the preparation for the first week of the upcoming 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL).

On June 6, Iran is slated to face Japan at the first match of its campaign.

Presently, Iran stands at 10th on the FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Ranking.

The Preliminary Phase campaign starts on June 6 and includes matches in Nagoya (Japan), Rotterdam (the Netherlands), and Anaheim (USA).

Iran will be able to travel to Gdansk, Poland for the event from July 19-23 provided that the team qualifies for the VNL Finals.

