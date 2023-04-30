  1. Sports
Apr 30, 2023, 7:10 PM

Paykan gain first win at Asian Women's Club Volleyball C'ship

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iran’s Paykan defeated Mongolia’s Khuvsgul Erchim in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-16) at the 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship on Sunday.

The Iranian side will play Kazakhstan’s Altay on Monday in the 5th–9th places round, Tehran Times reported.

The 2023 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship is the 23rd edition of the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, an annual international women's volleyball club tournament organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with Volleyball Federation of Vietnam (VFV).

The tournament is being held in Vĩnh Phúc, Vietnam, from April 25 to May 2.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Club World Championship.

