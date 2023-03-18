Iran learn fate at Paris volleyball qualification

For the men's section, in pool A, due to take place in Brazil, the hosts will face off against world champions Italy, Iran, Cuba, Ukraine, Germany, Czech Republic and Qatar.

Pool B, scheduled for Japan, will see the hosts face the U.S., Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt and Finland.

Pool C, set to be held in China, will be featuring the home country, Poland, Argentina, The Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Belgium and Bulgaria.

France is defending Olympic champion after defeating Russia in Tokyo 2020 in the final and qualify as the host country.

The men's qualifiers are scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 8.

MNA/TT