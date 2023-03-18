  1. Sports
Mar 18, 2023, 8:09 AM

Iran learn fate at Paris volleyball qualification

Iran learn fate at Paris volleyball qualification

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – The drawing of lots for the Intl. Volleyball Federation (FIVB) qualifying tournament for next year's Olympic Games in Paris was held at a ceremony in Lausanne, which revealed three pools of national teams for men and women.

For the men's section, in pool A, due to take place in Brazil, the hosts will face off against world champions Italy, Iran, Cuba, Ukraine, Germany, Czech Republic and Qatar.

Pool B, scheduled for Japan, will see the hosts face the U.S., Slovenia, Serbia, Turkey, Tunisia, Egypt and Finland.

Iran learn fate at Paris volleyball qualification

Pool C, set to be held in China, will be featuring the home country, Poland, Argentina, The Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Belgium and Bulgaria.

France is defending Olympic champion after defeating Russia in Tokyo 2020 in the final and qualify as the host country.

The men's qualifiers are scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 8.

MNA/TT

News Code 198614

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News