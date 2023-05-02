  1. Politics
May 2, 2023, 7:00 PM

AEOI decides to end media hype over Iran nuclear program

AEOI decides to end media hype over Iran nuclear program

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran the Iranian nuclear agency (AEOI) decided to end media propaganda and baseless allegations, praising the country's nuclear industry for its achievements.

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks at a ceremony at Tehran-based Amirkabir University of Technology on Tuesday where he also said that Iran has a high standing in the nuclear field in the world. This high-level position has been achieved with efforts made by Iranian scientists rather than relying on foreign imported technology, Iran's nuclear chief said.

He said that nuclear energy comes with many benefits for the people of the country and they will see benefits of the nuclear industry in different fields in the future.

"Many pay and buy and import that industry. We neither borrowed it nor imported it, We have achieved it through research and through the loving efforts of all the loved ones who were there from the beginning until now," he also said.

"The important point is that these capacities and our achievements are obtained locally", the Iranian nuclear chief added.

He also said that the AEOI is determined to end media propaganda and unfounded accusations that were putting obstacles in the way of the progressing nuclear industry. 

SKH/TSN2888582

News Code 200196

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News