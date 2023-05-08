AEOI plans to produce 10,000 MW of electricitical power

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of the unveiling ceremony of two technological products in Iran's nuclear industry on Monday where he also said that "Today more than 140 industries of the country, such as steel, refineries, and petrochemicals, use nuclear technology."

"Measurement and diagnostic systems are an important part of the nuclear industry and are used in different industries. In the first place, we have been able to revive those two systems, and next, we could enhance them," Eslami added.

Regarding product exports, Eslami said, "All the products that are produced in the organization are items that can be exported because they are designed and manufactured based in accordance with international standards and the agency's emphasis."

SKH/IRN85105237