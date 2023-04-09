AEOI experts registered 159 scientific achievements past yr

"9 April is a special day for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and we are taking great steps in this regard," the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday night, speaking in a TV program on the occasion of the National Nuclear Energy Day.

The observation marks the '9 April 2006' when Iran announced it had successfully domesticated the complete cycle of Uranium enrichment despite the sanctions.

Last year, AEOI experts, with extensive efforts, registered 159 scientific, technological, and industrial achievements, Mohammad Eslami said, adding that such achievements convey a clear message of mobility and dynamism.

Referring to the inhuman sanctions imposed on Iranian radiopharmaceutical companies, Iran's nuclear chief said that although the sanctions have made difficult conditions, they helped AEOI to expand its research and industrial infrastructure for the production of radiopharmaceuticals.

Eslami also announced that the construction project of a large regional radiopharmaceutical center is underway and it will be ready for use within two years.

RHM/ISN1402012009151