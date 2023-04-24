  1. Politics
Iranian president to visit several African states: diplomat

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Director General of the Africa Department at Iran's Foreign Ministry says that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi will visit several African countries in the first half of the current Iranian year.

Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi in an interview with the ISNA news agency said that according to the plans, President will visit several African countries in the first half of the Iranian calendar (starting on March 21).

The presidents of several African countries have been also invited to visit Tehran, he added, saying that some high-ranking officials from some of the countries of the African continent have expressed their interest in visiting Tehran.

"According to the measures that have been taken, we predict that Iran's trade with the countries of the African continent will increase to more than two billion dollars this year," Nasrabadi noted.

