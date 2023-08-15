  1. Technology
Aug 15, 2023, 7:00 PM

Iran exports hybrid corn seeds to 5 countries

Iran exports hybrid corn seeds to 5 countries

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – An official with the Iranian agriculture ministry said that hybrid corn seeds produced in Iran are exported to five countries, adding that the country domestically produces 98% of its need for seeds.

Farmak Aziz Karimi, Director General of the Department of Cereals and Basic Products at the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday that "About 2 million tons of seeds are planted, last year we only imported 5,000 tons of seeds, which accounts for 2% of the total need."

According to the agricultural official, "The remaining 2% of seeds is imported into the country for importing the related technology."

The official said that seeds are crop-based agriculture's most important input, adding that seeds have to be prepared based on agricultural science in order to increase the qualitative and quantitative value of agricultural products. 

Aziz Karimi also noted that "Even advanced countries in the agricultural sector import seeds."

"Currently, Iran is an exporter of potato and corn seeds, while sugar beet seeds account for the biggest share of imports of seeds," the official highlighted. 

MNA/5861971

News Code 204663

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News