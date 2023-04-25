IMIDRO registers 13% rise in annual aluminum ingot output

A new IMIDRO report shows that subsidiaries of the IMIDRO produced 632,166 tons of aluminum ingots in the last Iranian year (ended March 20, 2023) to register a 13% rise in output compared with the same period of the last fiscal year.

IMIDRO is the biggest state-owned mining holding in Iran.

South Aluminum Company accounted for the highest share of total output with 270,185 tons and was followed by Iran Aluminum Company with 178,077 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company with 147,749 tons and Iran Alumina Company with 36,155 tons.

MNA/PR