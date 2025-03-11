Ukraine, US begin key meeting in Saudi Arabia

"A meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations begins in Jeddah," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced.

The Ukrainian delegation is said to include President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

The U.S. delegation is led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The expectations are high as the meeting presents a chance to mend the relations between Kyiv and Washington after a heated exchange between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 28.

Zelensky visited Saudi Arabia on March 10 to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman but will not participate in the talks with U.S. delegates.

MNA/