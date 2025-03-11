Drone attack kills two in Moscow Region, leaves 18 injured

"The drone attack affected 20 people in the Moscow Region, including three kids. Two adults were killed, unfortunately," he said.

According to Kuznetsov, six people, among them a child, remain hospitalized. A woman is critical, and doctors are fighting for her life. One more person is serious.

"The other injured people, including a child, are in fair condition. Twelve people, among them a child, are receiving outpatient care," the official added, as TASS reported.

Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said earlier that a 50-year-old man injured in the attack had died in the hospital. Earlier, the governor said that a 38-year-old security guard had been killed at a parking lot at the Miratorg agribusiness company's facility in the Domodedovsky District.

Kuznetsov also said that a man had been injured in a drone attack in the Lipetsk Region; he was taken to the hospital in fair condition. "Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to all the injured. The Russian Health Ministry’s Federal Center for Disaster Medicine is coordinating the work," he stressed.

