Trying with West over rights of Palestinians 'waste of time'

Every year, millions of Muslims mark International Quds to underscore the plight of Palestinians as a manifestation of the Palestinian cause, heeding a call by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (RA), who designated the last Friday of every Ramadan as the International Quds Day.

Quds Day is a unique form of a wide-aware campaign against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The auspicious day is not merely meant for the declaration of support for an oppressed nation who have been driven out of their motherland and homes but has become the symbol of fighting Arrogance and global hegemons.

The day is not limited to Muslims, as all freedom-seekers of the world join the rallies every year. Iranian religious minorities, including Jews and Christians, also join the demonstrations to live up to Imam Khomeini’s true purpose on declaring Quds Day and show unity and solidarity with their oppressed brothers and sisters in Palestine.

To shed light on the issue, we reached out to Mark Glenn, an American author and journalist.

Have international organizations been successful in addressing the human rights situation in Palestine? If so, why are Israel's human rights abuses still continuing?

When we use the term ‘International Organizations’, including the UN, what we are in effect describing are tentacles attached to the same Zionist monster that includes nations such as the US, the UK, and all the other Western nations that organized Jewish interests control and utilize for their own purposes, especially war against the Islamic world.

In that respect therefore, these ‘human rights' organizations, who screech in apocalyptic volume against nations such as Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan and other locales which the Jewish state intends to destroy, nevertheless are as silent as death when it comes to the genocide which the Jewish state has been perpetrating for the last century. The hypocrisy is simply stunning to the point that it leaves a sane person speechless.

Which governments play the biggest role in violating Palestinian rights?

It must be remembered that the Jewish state would dry up like a dead fish out of the water were it not for the money, political support and military hardware she receives from the US, which averages somewhere between 10 million and 30 million dollars PER DAY. Besides this, while the US has invaded and destroyed many nations based upon UN Resolutions, including Iraq, Libya, and Serbia, that the US has never even as much as WHIMPERED like a whipped dog over what the Jews have done to the Palestinians, Lebanese and others whose lands they intend to steal and whose lives they intend to destroy.

What is the responsibility of world public opinion, especially Europe and the United States, in dealing with such inhuman behavior?

It must be recognized and remembered that the average Westerner, and especially the average American, suffers from a severe deficiency of understanding when it comes to any situation dealing with Israel and the Middle East. The media in both Europe and America is FIRMLY held in the clutches of organized Jewish interests that only feed the collective consciousness of the West with pro-Israel/pro-Zionist disinformation/misinformation.

Therefore, it is a waste of time to try and reason with the people of the West, especially America, over the human rights violations taking place against the Palestinians, as most Americans view them as ‘Islamic terrorists’ who are the ‘progeny’ of Adolph Hitler.

However, as recent events are making clear, there are other powerful avenues of political opinion influence that are materializing. Russia and China, who both recognize the danger to their own countries as a result of the double-headed monster known as the US/Israeli hydra are creating shockwaves within the realm of geopolitics, not only with the recent peacemaking overtures between Iran and the KSA but in other areas as well, and it would be best that those seeking to bring the truth of Israel’s bloodlust and human rights violations focus their energies on more profitable investments such as the growing friendship between these non-Western states.

How do you assess the internal situation in Israel, given the recent protests against the cabinet?

Israel, by the very psychological makeup of her birth and development, is and always will be an unnatural and mentally imbalanced state. The Jews have never produced a lasting, stable and enduring political system for the simple reason that they–by virtue of the religious and social precepts that they follow–are at war with everyone and everything simultaneously.

The protests we are seeing now are symptomatic of this. We have the ultra-religious crazies such as Netanyahu and his coalition who want to start World War III and the ultra-left crazies who want a state that has abandoned all norms of morality in favor of a society that allows and promotes the deepest levels of degeneracy that human society is capable of producing.

Therefore what we have in effect is a tornado of sorts, where 2 pockets of air–one very hot and one very cold–are crashing into each other and producing the turmoil that is clearly visible right now. The obvious danger in all of this however is that madmen such as Netanyahu typically diffuse such storms by doing something really crazy such as starting a BIG war, which he fully intends to do.

Why have peace projects in the region, which are more in the interests of Israel, failed to move forward?

It is not, never was, and never will be in Israel’s interests to have ‘peace’ in the Middle East. She was born within the womb of war and has accumulated every ounce of her military, political, and territorial power based upon the wars of 1948 and 1967 and she is about to do it again. This was the reason that Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party worked overtime in bringing Donald Trump down within the US–because of Trump’s plans for caging Israel in and preventing any new wars. Israel’s reaction to ‘peace’ is identical to the vampire’s reaction to sunlight.

As already stated, Israel–by virtue of the mental instability inherent in her people–is an incurably unstable and unhealthy state. Criminals, by nature of their appetites, cannot exist within the confines of civility or within any civilized society without engaging in criminal acts. Israel is no different and it is for this reason that she will never accept any ‘peace’ deals when her plans of stealing the entire Middle East are still in their infancy.

Given the latest Israeli aggression against the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the regime forces’ violent raid against Palestinian worshipers who were observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan there, how do you evaluate the importance of this year’s Quds Day?

The Palestinians and those who support their efforts of the resistance, most notably Iran–are to be commended and admired, but what must be understood is that the Jewish state that is now firmly in the hands of the warlords is preparing a new Palestinian massacre the likes of which the world has never seen before, and it will center around Al Aqsa, which the Jews fully intend to destroy in making way for the rebuilding of their diabolical 3rd Temple that will in effect become the headquarters for Satan on earth.

MNA/