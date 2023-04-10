Zionist regime losing deterrence against Resistance Front

“The occupying regime is facing deep political, economic, and social crises and sees the signs of its decline and erosion more clearly than ever before,” the Islamic assembly said in a statement on Monday.

It strongly condemned Israel’s acts of aggression against Palestinians, which have intensified during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Israeli regime is madly expressing its “savagery and ferocity” through assaults on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the first Qibla of Muslims, the statement added.

Since the start of Ramadan, Israeli forces have raided al-Aqsa Mosque several times, wounding dozens of Palestinian worshipers and arresting many more. The violence has drawn strong condemnations from the Islamic world.

The aggression comes as the Israeli regime is facing insurmountable political crises.

Tens of thousands of people in the occupied Palestinian territories have been holding mass rallies against the far-right cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for weeks, prompting warnings from some Israeli politicians that the regime is teetering on the brink of collapse.

