95% of Israeli regime security problems from Iran: Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks at a conference for Habithonistim, a right-leaning forum of former senior defense officers on Tuesday during which he also claimed, “We are dealing with an attempt by Iran to start a multi-front campaign against us. My instruction to the IDF (military) and security branches is to be prepared for a multi-front campaign…If we need to, we can do it.”

Netanyahu further claimed that the Israeli regime will do all it can to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and will try to prevent Iran from “establishing terror fronts around us.”

The Zionist regime accuses Iran of trying to build a nuclear weapon, however, according to regional and international experts, the Zionist Regime itself has about 400 nuclear warheads.

On the other hand, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a fatwa forbidding the manufacture, maintenance, and use of any WMDs including nuclear weapons.

