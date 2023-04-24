  1. World
Palestinian man martyred by Zionists in Jericho

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – A Palestinian young man was shot dead by the Israeli regime's forces in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho on Monday.

The Palestinian was martyred during the Zionists' attack on the refugee camp, according to the reports.

The Zionists seized the body of the young Palestinian martyr and refused to hand it over to the Palestinian side.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources on Monday morning reported that 4 people were injured in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp following the Zionists' attack.

Local sources also reported clashes between Palestinian fighters and Zionist troops in Nablus on early Monday. According to the reports, the Palestinian fighters entered armed clashes with the Zionists and threw handmade grenades at them.

Israeli regime's forces detained 6 Palestinians during the Nablus raid.

