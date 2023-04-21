VIDEO: Qatar World Cup stadium hosts Eid al-Fitr prayers

It was the first time that Eid prayers were held at the stadium.
Qatar built eight stadiums for the football tournament, and the Education City Stadium has a capacity of more than 40,000 seats.
TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) –Thousands of Muslims in Qatar on Friday offered Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Education City Stadium, which was built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the city of Al-Rayyan.
