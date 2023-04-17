Iran not to back down from water rights in Hirmand river: FM

In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to his meeting with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan in Samarkand which took place on the sidelines of a recent Afghanistan's neighbors meeting, and said that he had insisted on Iran's share of the water in Hirmand river.

"In my recent talks with Mr. Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Interim Governing Body of Afghanistan in Samarkand city, we emphasized in detail the issue of Iran's water rights from Hirmand," the top Iranian diplomat said in his tweet in Farsi language.

Saying that in the meeting, the Afghan side emphasized its commitment to Iran's water rights, Amir-Abdollahian said "we agreed to take immediate measures [in that regard.]"

