Palestine common ground for all Islamic nations: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with Hicabi Kırlangıç, the newly appointed Turkish ambassador to Tehran who presented his copy of credentials to the president at the meeting.

Raeisi described the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey as long-standing and deep-rooted and said, "Despite the efforts of the ill-wishers of the Islamic countries, we must rely on the religious and cultural common grounds to witness the deepening and development of relations between Islamic countries in various fields day by day."

The President described the support of the oppressed Palestinian nation as the common ground for all Islamic countries and stated, "Today, confronting the crimes of the Zionist Regime towards the oppressed Palestinian nation is the demand of the Muslim nations." He further stressed that "it is necessary for the Islamic governments to be more coordinated in standing up against the atrocities of the usurping Zionist Regime."

In the ceremony, the new ambassador of Turkey, expressed his satisfaction with being in the Islamic Republic of Iran and described the relations between Iran and Turkey as brotherly and friendly. Kırlangıç said, "I assure you that we will do our best to improve the level of cooperation and increase exchanges and interactions between the two countries."

MNA