Palestinian woman injures Zionist with knife

The local media in the occupied West Bank said a settler was injured in an anti-Zionist operation near Etzion intersection and was taken to Hadassah Hospital.

According to Palestine Today website, the young Palestinian woman arrived at Etzion intersection by taxi from Al-Dahisheh camp in Bethlehem.

The Israeli medical team announced that a 40-year-old settler was injured in the operation by the Palestinian woman.

At the same time, the Israeli military said that the young Palestinian woman suffered minor injuries after being shot by the regime's soldiers.

MNA