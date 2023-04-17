  1. World
Apr 17, 2023, 9:45 PM

Palestinian woman injures Zionist with knife

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – A young Palestinian woman attacked Zionists with a knife in Hebron in the north of the West Bank on Monday.

The local media in the occupied West Bank said a settler was injured in an anti-Zionist operation near Etzion intersection and was taken to Hadassah Hospital.

According to Palestine Today website, the young Palestinian woman arrived at Etzion intersection by taxi from Al-Dahisheh camp in Bethlehem.

The Israeli medical team announced that a 40-year-old settler was injured in the operation by the Palestinian woman.

At the same time, the Israeli military said that the young Palestinian woman suffered minor injuries after being shot by the regime's soldiers. 

