7 teachers killed in Pakistan school shooting

The shooting occurred at a government high school in the remote town of Parachinar, nestled on the border with neighboring Afghanistan, Anadolu Agency reported.

Students at the school were taking annual exams when the shooting took place.

Police said they were investigating the motive behind the incident, adding that it might be terror-related.

Parachinar is the only Shia-majority town in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and has often been the target of terrorist attacks.

School shootings are rare in Pakistan. Over 140 people, mostly students, were killed in a gun-and-bomb attack at an army school in the northwestern city of Peshawar in December 2016.

