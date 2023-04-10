  1. World
Apr 10, 2023, 4:10 PM

At least 15 killed, injured in Pakistan's Quetta blast

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – A blast in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar in Pakistan left 15 people killed and injured, news sources reported on Monday afternoon.

4 people were killed and 11 others were wounded following the explosion.

The attack targeted a police vehicle in the area, according to Sputnik India.

No further details were published so far.

