At least 15 killed, injured in Pakistan's Quetta blast

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – A blast in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar in Pakistan left 15 people killed and injured, news sources reported on Monday afternoon.
4 people were killed and 11 others were wounded following the explosion.
The attack targeted a police vehicle in the area, according to Sputnik India.
No further details were published so far.
